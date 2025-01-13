Left Menu

Thrills on the Waves: Abu Dhabi Hosts UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

Abu Dhabi will host the third round of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship on January 18-19, featuring thrilling high-speed races. The series began in December and will culminate in April. Emphasizing skill development, Nasser Al Dhaheri aims to promote marine sports and nurture young talent.

13-01-2025
Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi is gearing up to host the exhilarating third round of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship on January 18 and 19. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the event will take place on the picturesque waters of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, promising fans a stunning display of speed and precision.

The championship kicked off its first round in Abu Dhabi last December, with the second round hosted in Sharjah earlier this month. This thrilling competition stretches across six rounds, culminating in a climactic finale in April in Sharjah. Participants showcase exceptional skills and expertise in high-speed navigation and control.

Nasser Al Dhaheri, the Acting Director of Marine Sports, highlighted the championship's commitment to enhancing societal skills and promoting marine sports. He stressed the importance of nurturing young talent and equipping them for participation in international events, reflecting the enduring goal of supporting vibrant sportsmanship in the UAE.

