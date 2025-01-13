VOSAP Foundation distributes AI smart glasses to empower visually impaired students

By Aanchal Kumari The Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP) Foundation on Monday distributed AI-based smart glasses to over 300 visually impaired students in Delhi.

The event, organised by Pranav Desai, a polio survivor and the founder of the VOSAP Foundation, aimed to raise awareness and empower persons with disabilities. The AI-based smart glasses distributed at the event are designed to assist visually impaired individuals in navigation, reading text, and recognising objects and faces.

A postgraduate from Delhi University, Aditya at the event said that the smart glasses would prove beneficial for them. "Academically, for example, if I want to share my Aadhaar card, I usually need someone's assistance. However, with this technology, I no longer require help. I can simply open the application, instruct the device to locate my Aadhaar card, and it will find the card and follow my commands," said Aditya. Another student Ankita Gupta said, "This device will be of great help. We generally face a lot of problems in education as not all the books are available in braille, mostly they are printed. With the help of this device now we can read even those books, moreover, we can easily read documents and have a smooth railway journey."

Pranav, an architect of the Accessible India Campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, has driven accessibility awareness and building code reforms. Over the past seven years, he has empowered 30,000+ Divyangjan across 24 Indian states with innovative assistive products. Now, he aims to achieve a USD 1 trillion economic contribution from the disability sector by 2047. While elaborating on the smart glasses, Pranav said the use of AI would revolutionise the lives of visually impaired people. "It's a glass with a camera and the camera can take the photograph, the beauty is that the camera's images are processed through the software. It was also demonstrated by me and my volunteers in America. The software in the mobile app is connected through Bluetooth and you can hear it in your Bluetooth earplug. It will tell you about the people in front of you. It can read things in multiple languages. It will help you navigate. This is just the beginning," he said.

The event witnessed a large gathering of visually impaired students from Delhi University, along with NGOs and contributors supporting technology-driven initiatives for empowering `Divyangjan.' Taha Nafees, one of the founders of Wheel Ease Solutions, a start-up company said, we identify the problems of wheelchair users and design solutions for them. We have launched our first product called, Clip Ease, which can convert a manual wheelchair into an electric-powered one in just 10 to 15 seconds. Using our product users can become independent and make their daily life more accessible.

Such events are expected to revolutionise the way visually impaired students approach education and daily life, enabling them to participate more fully in society. (ANI)

