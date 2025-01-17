Left Menu

Tibetan Leader Applauds US Support Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, leader of the Central Tibetan Administration, expressed gratitude to Under Secretary Uzra Zeya for advancing Tibet's cause under the Biden administration. He acknowledged the importance of the Resolve Tibet Act while highlighting ongoing international advocacy efforts. Despite challenges, Tibetans continue to seek support against China's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:55 IST
Tibetan Leader Applauds US Support Amid Geopolitical Shifts
Sikyong Penpa Tsering expresses gratitude to US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Under Secretary Uzra Zeya (Image Source: Central Tibetan Administration). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tibetan cause has received significant backing from the Biden administration, as expressed by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). He extended heartfelt thanks to the outgoing US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Under Secretary Uzra Zeya, acknowledging her role in fostering stronger US-Tibet relations.

Sikyong emphasized the passage of the Resolve Tibet Act as a critical milestone, reflecting bipartisan support in the United States. The Act has spurred international efforts to adopt a unified stance on Tibet, underscoring the collaboration between US officials and Tibetan leadership.

The CTA leader, while appreciative of past and current US support, called for sustained international advocacy to protect Tibetan culture against China's assertive policies, which include renaming Tibetan landmarks. The issue has surfaced following China's use of 'Xizang' during earthquake reports, prompting Tibetan exiles to voice concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025