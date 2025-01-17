Tibetan Leader Applauds US Support Amid Geopolitical Shifts

The Tibetan cause has received significant backing from the Biden administration, as expressed by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). He extended heartfelt thanks to the outgoing US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Under Secretary Uzra Zeya, acknowledging her role in fostering stronger US-Tibet relations.

Sikyong emphasized the passage of the Resolve Tibet Act as a critical milestone, reflecting bipartisan support in the United States. The Act has spurred international efforts to adopt a unified stance on Tibet, underscoring the collaboration between US officials and Tibetan leadership.

The CTA leader, while appreciative of past and current US support, called for sustained international advocacy to protect Tibetan culture against China's assertive policies, which include renaming Tibetan landmarks. The issue has surfaced following China's use of 'Xizang' during earthquake reports, prompting Tibetan exiles to voice concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)