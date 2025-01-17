Masdar Launches Groundbreaking 24/7 Solar Power Gigaproject

Abu Dhabi's Masdar has announced the preferred partners for its pioneering gigascale project combining solar power and battery storage to deliver uninterrupted renewable energy around the clock. This ambitious undertaking marks the world's first endeavor of its kind, aiming to set a new global standard for clean energy production.

During a ceremony at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, contracts were signed with major global suppliers and contractors. JA Solar and Jinko Solar have been chosen to supply photovoltaic modules, while CATL will provide the battery energy storage systems. Larsen & Toubro and POWERCHINA are set to oversee engineering, procurement, and construction.

Set to provide up to 1 gigawatt of baseload power 24/7, the project will feature a solar plant with a 5.2GW capacity and a 19GWh battery storage system. The initiative is in line with the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050, striving to achieve unprecedented efficiency and stability in renewable energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)