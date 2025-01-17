Left Menu

Masdar Launches Groundbreaking 24/7 Solar Power Gigaproject

Masdar unveils the world's first large-scale project combining solar power and battery storage to deliver continuous renewable energy. Partnering with leading suppliers and contractors, this initiative aims to overcome renewable energy intermittency, aligning with UAE's Energy Strategy 2050 to lead global clean energy innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:27 IST
Masdar Launches Groundbreaking 24/7 Solar Power Gigaproject
Masdar announces the selection of preferred contractors and suppliers for the world's largest 24/7 solar PV and battery storage project at ADSW. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi's Masdar has announced the preferred partners for its pioneering gigascale project combining solar power and battery storage to deliver uninterrupted renewable energy around the clock. This ambitious undertaking marks the world's first endeavor of its kind, aiming to set a new global standard for clean energy production.

During a ceremony at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, contracts were signed with major global suppliers and contractors. JA Solar and Jinko Solar have been chosen to supply photovoltaic modules, while CATL will provide the battery energy storage systems. Larsen & Toubro and POWERCHINA are set to oversee engineering, procurement, and construction.

Set to provide up to 1 gigawatt of baseload power 24/7, the project will feature a solar plant with a 5.2GW capacity and a 19GWh battery storage system. The initiative is in line with the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050, striving to achieve unprecedented efficiency and stability in renewable energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025