UK Parliament Motion Marks 35th Anniversary of Kashmiri Pandit Exodus

In a significant move, Conservative UK MP Bob Blackman has tabled a motion in Parliament marking the somber 35th anniversary of what is termed as the 'genocide' and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. The motion poignantly highlights the coordinated attacks by cross-border Islamic terrorists against the minority Hindu community in the region.

The motion condemned the relentless desecration of holy sites across Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring a legislative commitment to safeguarding the rights of Hindus in the UK. It also is concerned about the prolonged occupation of properties belonging to the minority Hindu community in Kashmir.

In a call to action, the motion urges the Indian government to implement the 'Panun Kashmir Genocide Crime Punishment and Atrocities Prevention Bill.' It further presses the UK Government to commemorate January 19 as 'Kashmiri Pandit Exodus Day,' recognizing the tragic events that led to the displacement and suffering of countless individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)