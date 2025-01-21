Dubai Maritime Authority's Strategic Push in Hatta Tourism Revival

The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), under the leadership of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, paid a visit to Hatta as part of an initiative to oversee and enhance local development projects and licensed marine tourism activities. Key sites, including 'Wadi Lim Lake' and 'Hatta Kayak' at Hatta Dam, were highlighted as significant tourism attractions in Dubai and the broader UAE.

During this strategic visit, the delegation engaged with Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director-General of Dubai Municipality, to explore collaborative opportunities aimed at bolstering marine and waterway management activities. The dialogue underlined efforts to better serve tourists and enhance amenities as Hatta rises in prominence as a sought-after travel spot. Sheikh Saeed praised collective efforts toward fulfilling Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision of integrating Hatta into Dubai's strategic development blueprint.

The visit underscored a commitment to advancing marine services in partnership with pertinent authorities, supporting operators in the sector. 'This initiative underscores our dedication to maintaining peak safety and operational standards within Hatta's waterways, reinforcing Dubai's global tourism stature,' remarked Sheikh Saeed, accentuating the necessity of securing marine equipment and adhering to the updated directives outlined in Law No 3 of 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)