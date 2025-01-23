Left Menu

India Emphasizes Openness to Returning Nationals, Urges U.S. for Improved Legal Mobility

India remains open to the legitimate return of its citizens residing illegally abroad, affirmed Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. While stressing commitment to legal mobility and global opportunities for Indian talent, he also addressed the prolonged US visa processing period, urging mutual interest in facilitating beneficial exchanges.

India has reiterated its stance on the controversial issue of undocumented nationals abroad, specifically citizens residing in the United States. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that New Delhi is amenable to the 'legitimate return' of Indian nationals found living illegally in foreign lands. The minister detailed this position during discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscoring India's consistent and principled approach.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington D.C., Jaishankar elaborated, stating, "We have always maintained that if any of our citizens are living illegally, and their citizenship is verified, we are open to their legitimate return to India." This, he emphasized, is not a stance exclusive to the United States. Beyond this, Jaishankar stressed India's advocacy for legal mobility, asserting the importance of opportunities for Indian skills and talents on the global stage.

Jaishankar expressed India's firm opposition to illegal migration, citing potential reputational damage and the unlawful activities often associated with it. He noted India's priority of legal migration across all countries, with no exceptions made for the U.S. The minister also addressed concerns regarding the extensive wait times for U.S. visas, suggesting this inefficiency hampers bilateral relations. During dialogue with Rubio, Jaishankar highlighted the mutual benefits of streamlined and legally sanctioned mobility.

