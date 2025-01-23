Left Menu

Standoff Looms: PTI Boycotts Talks Over Judicial Probe Demand

The Pakistani government expressed disappointment over PTI's refusal to attend talks unless a judicial commission is established. Despite assurances of no harm, PTI demands probes into past events before resuming dialogue. Government negotiations continue amid calls for flexibility from all parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:16 IST
Standoff Looms: PTI Boycotts Talks Over Judicial Probe Demand
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani government's dissatisfaction with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) decision to skip the fourth round of talks unless a judicial commission is established has drawn significant attention. Prime Minister's aide, Rana Sanaullah, described PTI's stance as 'rigid' and reaffirmed the necessity of dialogue in democratic progress.

Despite PTI's boycott, Sanaullah assured that no adverse action would be taken against them if they joined the negotiations. PTI leader Omar Ayub reiterated the party's stance, asserting that the discussions lacked meaning without a judicial commission.

During the prior negotiation round, PTI demanded inquiries into the incidents of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, and called for the release of political prisoners. The government has created a sub-committee to address these concerns, promising a written response shortly, according to sources.

The National Assembly Speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, expressed regret over the lack of flexibility in the negotiation process, emphasizing that successful talks require concessions from all involved parties.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui disclosed that the coalition had not decided on forming the judicial commission but confirmed the talks would continue on January 28, where the government's written response is expected to be presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025