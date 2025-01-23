Standoff Looms: PTI Boycotts Talks Over Judicial Probe Demand

The Pakistani government's dissatisfaction with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) decision to skip the fourth round of talks unless a judicial commission is established has drawn significant attention. Prime Minister's aide, Rana Sanaullah, described PTI's stance as 'rigid' and reaffirmed the necessity of dialogue in democratic progress.

Despite PTI's boycott, Sanaullah assured that no adverse action would be taken against them if they joined the negotiations. PTI leader Omar Ayub reiterated the party's stance, asserting that the discussions lacked meaning without a judicial commission.

During the prior negotiation round, PTI demanded inquiries into the incidents of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, and called for the release of political prisoners. The government has created a sub-committee to address these concerns, promising a written response shortly, according to sources.

The National Assembly Speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, expressed regret over the lack of flexibility in the negotiation process, emphasizing that successful talks require concessions from all involved parties.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui disclosed that the coalition had not decided on forming the judicial commission but confirmed the talks would continue on January 28, where the government's written response is expected to be presented.

