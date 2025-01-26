Left Menu

Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition: Pioneering Sustainable Farming in Sharjah

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition in Sharjah, UAE, showcased cutting-edge agricultural technologies and innovations. With over 40 major companies participating, the event emphasized sustainable practices through modern techniques like hydroponics and vertical farming. The exhibition aimed to boost food security and engaged farmers with innovative solutions and market opportunities.

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concluded on Saturday (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition, held at Expo Al Dhaid in Sharjah, concluded its second edition with significant acclaim. Organized by Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event witnessed participation from over 40 prominent agriculture and livestock companies, and drew thousands of visitors.

This year's exhibition showcased the latest advancements in agricultural equipment and practices. Highlights included state-of-the-art hydroponic and vertical farming technologies, innovative irrigation and horticultural techniques, and high-quality fertilisers designed to enhance wheat and grain cultivation. The event underscored a shift towards sustainable and efficient farming methods.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasized the event's role in promoting sustainable agricultural development within the emirate. By bringing together key stakeholders, the exhibition serves as a platform for innovation and environmental sustainability. It presented an opportunity for local farmers to engage directly with consumers, gaining insights into market demands and global standards, and creating new avenues for marketing their produce.

