Tensions Flare as Sri Lankan Navy Fires on Indian Fishermen

Two Indian fishermen were injured when the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire in the Jaffna Sea. This incident is part of ongoing tensions over disputed fishing rights in the Palk Strait, prompting diplomatic interventions to secure the safe return of arrested fishermen by Indian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:13 IST
Tensions Flare as Sri Lankan Navy Fires on Indian Fishermen
Sri Lankan Navy patrol boats intercepted Indian fishing vessels near Jaffna Sea. (Photo: RFA). Image Credit: ANI
In a serious maritime incident, tension escalated as the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire on two Indian fishermen in the Jaffna Sea, injuring them. This occurred when a group of 13 individuals from Karaikal were fishing near Parutthura beach, an act reported by the Rameswaram Fisherman Association (RFA).

The situation intensified when a Sri Lankan Navy patrol boat intercepted the Indian vessels. Reports indicate that two Navy officers boarded one boat, purportedly aiming to arrest the fishermen over cross-border fishing allegations. As the fishermen attempted to return to Indian waters with the officers aboard, the patrol opened fire, leading to injuries.

Following the shooting, the injured fishermen were quickly transported to Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Meanwhile, the remaining fishermen were handed over to the local police by Sri Lankan authorities, with the Department of Aquatic Resources distancing itself from the arrests. The RFA underscored the ongoing disputes over fishing rights between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy.

The arrest and detention of Indian fishermen have spurred consistent diplomatic negotiations. Recently, 41 detained individuals were repatriated to Chennai Airport. Among them were 35 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, detained for cross-border fishing near Katchatheevu on September 8, 2024. Their release was orchestrated through interventions by Indian Union and Tamil Nadu governments.

Additionally, on January 16, another 15 fishermen held in 2024 were freed and repatriated. These detentions involved incidents on Mannar Island and Nagapattinam district. Diplomatic efforts, along with logistical support, including from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department and the Indian Coast Guard, ensured the safe return of these fishermen.

Amidst these recurring confrontations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, advocating for continued diplomatic engagement to secure the release of detained fishermen and their vessels. The Chief Minister called for lasting solutions that prioritize fishermen's livelihoods and prevent future conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

