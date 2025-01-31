Balochistan's Coal Mining Crisis: Urgent Call for Safety Reforms

A tragic landslide in Balochistan's Harnai district has once again thrust the hazardous conditions of the region's coal mines into the spotlight. The collapse resulted in the death of Mohammad Wali, a miner from Zardhalo, and injured two others, Hazrat and Dawood Khan. The Balochistan Post reported these distressing events, highlighting the inadequate safety measures that miners face daily.

The rescue operation successfully extricated the miners from the debris, yet Wali's body had to be handed over to his family after necessary legal formalities. This unfortunate accident adds to a growing list of fatalities, painting a grim picture of Balochistan's coal mining sector, notorious for its unsafe working environments.

Data from the Balochistan Post reveals that in the year 2024 alone, 82 miners died in 48 separate incidents. Labor unions and workers' rights organizations point to the root cause of these tragedies: outdated safety regulations and the use of inadequate equipment. Despite ongoing demands for reforms, the sector continues operating with little oversight, posing significant risks to workers.

Geo TV reported a recent explosion due to gas accumulation in a mine near Quetta, capturing yet another example of the perilous conditions. Experts emphasize the lack of safety training, antiquated machinery, and ineffective protocols as contributing factors to the high accident rates. Miners are often compelled to work under dangerous circumstances, which persistently jeopardizes their safety and well-being.

These recurring casualties and injuries underline an unmistakable urgency for comprehensive reforms that can address these critical safety issues and ensure a more secure working environment for Balochistan's miners.

