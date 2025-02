Canada Unveils Retaliatory Tariffs in Response to US Trade Measures

Canada has unveiled a comprehensive list of American products that will be targeted by its retaliatory tariffs, valued at approximately USD 30 billion. The announcement, made by Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, comes as a direct response to US tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese goods.

The list encompasses a wide range of products, including US-produced alcohol, household appliances, tools, firearms, dairy products, and clothing. The move follows US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25 percent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed LeBlanc's sentiments, outlining Canada's plans to implement its retaliatory tariffs on Tuesday, affecting USD 155 billion worth of American goods. China and Mexico have also signaled their discontent, with China planning to file a WTO lawsuit against the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)