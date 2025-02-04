Left Menu

Elon Musk's Unpaid Role in Trump Administration Sparks Controversy

Elon Musk is serving as a special government employee under President Trump without pay, raising concerns about his access and influence. Appointed as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk's role involves top-secret clearance and access to the US Treasury's critical payment system, prompting legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:43 IST
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk, the American tech billionaire, has taken on a unique role in President Donald Trump's administration as a special government employee, according to a CNN report citing White House sources. Despite his influential status, Musk is not a full-time federal employee nor a volunteer, highlighting his distinctive position within the administration.

A special government employee is defined by the US Department of Justice as someone who works or is expected to work for the government for 130 days or less within a year. Although Musk is unpaid in this role, he holds top-secret security clearance and has been granted an office on the White House campus, reflecting his close ties to Trump, whom he supported during the presidential campaign.

President Trump on Monday announced Musk's access to the US Treasury Department's critical payment system, a move that has incited lawsuits from federal unions. Trump emphasized that Musk's actions would remain under strict governmental oversight. Musk, as a special government employee, must navigate conflicts-of-interest laws and ethics standards, yet his specific obligations around financial disclosure remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

