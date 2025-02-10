Karachi's Traffic Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action

Karachi is grappling with an alarming surge in traffic accidents, as 92 lives were lost in just the first weeks of 2025, according to a report by Ary News that cited rescue authorities. The period from January 1 to February 8 witnessed these tragic incidents.

In addition to the fatalities, more than 900 individuals sustained injuries, including over 100 women. Ary News indicates that the previous year, 2024, saw nearly 9,000 traffic accidents in the city.

Rescue services state that 771 citizens died, and 8,174 others were injured in close to 9,000 road accidents in 2024 in Karachi alone. As of Thursday, 99 major incidents in 2025's initial 37 days resulted in 39 fatalities, according to ARY News reports sourced from the traffic police.

In light of the escalating accident rates, a committee has been set up to probe the causes. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) report highlights a lack of strong leadership and effective management at both central and provincial levels as major constraints on road safety in Pakistan.

ADB warns that without significant government intervention, road fatalities in Pakistan could soar by over 33% by 2030. It emphasizes that in urban areas, road infrastructure remains predominantly car-centric, compromising the safety of pedestrians, motorcyclists, three-wheeler users, and cyclists.

The report underscored issues like the limited deployment of road signs and markings, numerous unregulated entries to high-speed roads, perilous high-speed crossroads, and insufficient application of tried-and-tested safety measures such as roundabouts and traffic signals. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)