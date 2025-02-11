Left Menu

Healthcare Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: Urgent Need for Specialized Doctors

Gilgit-Baltistan faces a critical healthcare crisis due to a shortage of specialized doctors. Key hospital positions remain unfilled for years, forcing patients to seek treatment elsewhere. Public concern grows as authorities delay action to improve healthcare conditions, risking further health sector deterioration.

Healthcare Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: Urgent Need for Specialized Doctors
  • Country:
  • PoGB

Gilgit-Baltistan, under Pakistani administration, is grappling with a dire healthcare crisis, as reported by Pamir Times. The region faces an acute shortage of specialized medical professionals, significantly impacting healthcare delivery.

District Hospital Khaplu in District Ghanche is particularly affected, with longstanding vacancies for gynecologists, child specialists, surgeons, and radiologists. Pamir Times highlights that attempts to fill these positions have stalled due to bureaucratic hurdles, exacerbating an already critical situation.

Public outcry is mounting, with residents urging the government for immediate intervention. The health infrastructure's deterioration, underscored by inadequate medical facilities and staffing, requires urgent attention to prevent further decline and ensure residents' access to essential healthcare services.

