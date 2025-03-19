Xi Jinping Wrestling to Rein in China's Military Amidst Rising Corruption and Influence Challenges

Xi Jinping is exerting efforts to tighten control over the People's Liberation Army (PLA), amid rising defense budgets and internal challenges. Despite a 7.2% budget increase for 2025, the Chinese leader is battling to curb corruption and ensure loyalty to the Communist Party.

Joel Wuthnow from the National Defense University observes that Xi's authority over the PLA is significant yet finite. His attempts to eradicate corruption have been slow, with high-profile dismissals occurring over a decade into his leadership. These include top military figures implicated in July's investigations.

This drive against corruption led to a notable decrease in military delegates at the National People's Congress. The sessions focused on reinforcing military efficiency and integration with civilian sectors, but systemic issues continue to hinder Xi's reforms, pointing to persistent challenges within the military-industrial complex.

