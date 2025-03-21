Glacial Retreat: A Looming Crisis on World Day for Glaciers

On the inaugural World Day for Glaciers, experts revealed alarming findings: glaciers are retreating at an unprecedented pace, with five of the past six years having the fastest losses on record. A joint report by the WMO and WGMS highlighted that between 2022 and 2024, glaciers experienced their greatest mass loss, warning of water shortages, surging sea levels, and more frequent natural disasters.

Experts warn that the survival of many glaciers into the 21st century is questionable. WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized that glacier preservation transcends environmental concerns, becoming an economic and societal imperative. Glaciers serve as critical water storage for millions, especially in high-altitude regions.

The depletion of these 'water towers' threatens to disrupt water supplies for millions reliant on glacier-fed rivers, especially in dry seasons. While short-term increases in river flow are possible with increased meltwater, the eventual shrinkage or disappearance of these freshwater sources is disastrous. The WGMS reports over 9,000 billion tons of ice have melted since 1975, equivalent to a 25-meter-thick ice sheet over Germany. All 19 monitored glacier regions suffered net ice loss in 2024 for the third straight year.

Michael Zemp, WGMS Director, stated the loss of glaciers is unprecedented, picturing entire ecosystems transforming. If current trends persist, glaciers across Western Canada, the USA, Scandinavia, and more will vanish by century's end. Glacial melt ranks second after ocean warming in contributing to sea-level rise. Central Europe has lost nearly 40% of its glaciers between 2000 and 2023.

Every millimeter of sea-level increase subjects 200,000 to 300,000 more people to annual floods, Zemp highlighted. Melting glaciers also heighten risks for glacial lake outburst floods and avalanches. With global warming unrelenting, experts stress the crisis is rapidly exacerbating. Seven of the ten worst years for glacier mass loss occurred since 2016.

In an urgent response, the UN designated 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation. Supported by UNESCO, WMO, and over 200 global organizations, the initiative seeks to raise awareness about glaciers' critical climate and freshwater roles. The WGMS also introduced the Glacier of the Year award, with Washington's South Cascade Glacier named the first honoree for its extensive data record.

US Geological Survey's Caitlyn Florentine remarked on South Cascade Glacier's significance and the scientific dedication in monitoring it. Experts underscore the urgency for immediate climate action to halt rapid glacier decline, preserving freshwater sources, preventing accelerated sea-level rise, and avoiding increased climate-related catastrophes.

Celeste Saulo asserted that preserving glaciers means safeguarding livelihoods and ecosystems. Though they may seem remote, the loss impacts global scales, affecting water, climate, and life quality worldwide.

