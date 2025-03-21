House Committee Probes US Universities' Ties with China

In a move that could spark significant debate, John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China has reached out to leading American universities, questioning their engagement with Chinese nationals in research programs. This inquiry follows a report from the Select Committee on CCP (SCCCP) which scrutinizes the role of these institutions in federally funded research endeavors.

The SCCCP report underscores threats from China's strategic attempts to exploit American academic offerings for military and scientific advancements. Intelligence experts are sounding alarms over how esteemed universities serve as conduits for espionage and intellectual property theft, with financial incentives overshadowing national security concerns. Despite these risks, major universities continue to enroll significant numbers of Chinese students in key research areas.

Chairman Moolenaar warned that the US student visa system is turning into a 'Trojan horse' for Beijing, offering Chinese researchers unfettered access to sensitive technologies with dual military applications. He cautioned that if unchecked, these practices could undermine research integrity, displace American talent, and bolster China's technological prowess at America's expense.

Research from Harvard University indicates that only 25 percent of Chinese students plan to stay in the West post-graduation, with many returning to China or leaving after temporary post-grad engagements in the US. The SCCCP is committed to evaluating the extent of knowledge transfer back to China, which may inadvertently aid the CCP's global ambitions and is poised to propose legislative measures to address these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)