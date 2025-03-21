Left Menu

House Committee Probes US Universities' Ties with China

The House Select Committee on China has raised concerns about US institutions' research collaborations with Chinese nationals, highlighting potential security risks. Chairman John Moolenaar's letter to several universities questions policies on Chinese student enrollments and warns of espionage threats. The committee will investigate further to safeguard US national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:11 IST
Select Committee on CCP (SCCCP) (Photo/@committeeonccp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that could spark significant debate, John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China has reached out to leading American universities, questioning their engagement with Chinese nationals in research programs. This inquiry follows a report from the Select Committee on CCP (SCCCP) which scrutinizes the role of these institutions in federally funded research endeavors.

The SCCCP report underscores threats from China's strategic attempts to exploit American academic offerings for military and scientific advancements. Intelligence experts are sounding alarms over how esteemed universities serve as conduits for espionage and intellectual property theft, with financial incentives overshadowing national security concerns. Despite these risks, major universities continue to enroll significant numbers of Chinese students in key research areas.

Chairman Moolenaar warned that the US student visa system is turning into a 'Trojan horse' for Beijing, offering Chinese researchers unfettered access to sensitive technologies with dual military applications. He cautioned that if unchecked, these practices could undermine research integrity, displace American talent, and bolster China's technological prowess at America's expense.

Research from Harvard University indicates that only 25 percent of Chinese students plan to stay in the West post-graduation, with many returning to China or leaving after temporary post-grad engagements in the US. The SCCCP is committed to evaluating the extent of knowledge transfer back to China, which may inadvertently aid the CCP's global ambitions and is poised to propose legislative measures to address these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

