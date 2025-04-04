Left Menu

PM Modi's Diplomatic Push in Thailand and Sri Lanka: Strengthening Regional Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a diplomatic journey from Thailand to Sri Lanka, emphasizing India’s 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policy. Key discussions at the BIMSTEC Summit focus on cooperation across sectors, strengthening bilateral ties with regional leaders, and inaugurating development projects in Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:09 IST
PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Sri Lanka from Thailand (Image Credit: DD News/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Bangkok to Sri Lanka on Friday, marking a significant diplomatic engagement after attending the BIMSTEC Summit. During his visit from April 4 to 6, Modi will engage with Sri Lankan leaders to review progress on shared agreements.

Modi's itinerary includes meetings with senior political figures and inaugurating India-assisted projects in Anuradhapura. His trip aligns with India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies, as highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs.

In Bangkok, Modi participated in the BIMSTEC Summit, discussing the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement and adopting the 2030 Vision. The summit reaffirms India's commitment to regional cooperation, enhancing relations with leaders from Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh while expressing concerns for minority safety in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

