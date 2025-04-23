Left Menu

UKPNP Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Global Action

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. They criticized Pakistan-based groups allegedly involved and called for international action. UKPNP advocates peace through dialogue, urging sanctions on those supporting terrorism in the region.

United Kashmir People's National Party Central Spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan (Photo: X/ @NasirKhanUKPNP). Image Credit: ANI
The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), represented by central spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan and the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee Jamil Maqsood, has vehemently condemned a brutal terrorist attack targeting innocent tourists in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, allegedly claimed by Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), was labeled a grievous crime against humanity and peace by the UKPNP leaders.

UKPNP leaders reiterated their longstanding position that all forms of terrorism must be distinctly condemned and eradicated. They highlighted the detrimental impact of extremist factions, supported by foreign elements, which exploit Jammu and Kashmir as a proxy battleground, violating international law and undermining the aspirations of the region's people.

The UKPNP issued a strong appeal to the international community, urging decisive action against the support systems enabling such violence. They called upon entities like the United Nations, European Union, and democratic governments, to impose targeted sanctions against individuals and organizations involved in supporting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. They further emphasized Pakistan's responsibility for breaching UN and international standards through its ongoing strategy of destabilization.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and united Jammu and Kashmir, free from extremism, foreign interference, and military occupation, emphasizing the necessity for dialogue and the dismantling of terrorist infrastructures for lasting peace.

Expressing condolences, the UKPNP leaders extended their solidarity to the attack victims and their families, aligning with all who denounce violence and extremism. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

