Balochistan's Hidden Crisis: Protests Erupt Over Enforced Disappearances

In Balochistan, military operations by Pakistani forces in Mastung have sparked protests over home raids and enforced disappearances. Residents demand accountability for the detention of locals, including shopkeepers and farmers. Despite public pressure, the government's response remains inadequate, fueling mistrust and unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:43 IST
Protesters march toward FC camp in Mastung over enforced disappearances. (Photo: X/ @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Balochistan is witnessing growing unrest as Pakistani military operations in the Spilinji area of Mastung have led to widespread protests against home raids and enforced disappearances. The Balochistan Post highlights local outrage as residents report the detention of three shopkeepers and two farmers by the Frontier Corps (FC), with no subsequent sightings.

Protesters marched toward the FC camp on Sunday, decrying the ongoing operations. Demonstrators accused the forces of violating home sanctity, harassment, arbitrary arrests, and the alleged torture of detainees. This disturbing practice, they claim, has become routine. They demand an end to these actions and the safe return of the missing, warning of protest escalations if ignored.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan, affecting activists to ordinary civilians, remain a severe human rights concern. As families of the missing face threats seeking justice, many cases remain unresolved. With human rights organizations raising their voices, the state's failure to address the issue exacerbates public mistrust and unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

