Government Faces Embarrassment Over Failures to Secure Quorum for Key Money Bill

The government's inability to secure the necessary quorum in the National Assembly on Thursday resulted in a stumbling attempt to pass the crucial Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024. Opposition members from the PTI exposed the treasury's inadequate house presence, reported Dawn.

The impasse started when the motion to pass the bill, presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, was defeated by a 67-32 vote. With only 67 treasury members present—short of the 84 needed in the 336-member assembly—PTI seized the chance to disrupt proceedings.

Following a headcount by Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah, PTI orchestrated a walkout, leaving Aamir Dogar to formally note the lack of quorum. Two clauses of the bill had passed through a voice vote. In a last-ditch effort, the deputy speaker called for another headcount and paused the session, but the government failed to bring enough members back. This diminished their presence in an already embarrassing display, Dawn stated. The failure to meet the quorum caused the session to adjourn until Friday, with key legislative items, including five bills, left unfinished. The ordinance for the Income Tax Bill 2024 is nearing its constitutional expiration, necessitating passage in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)