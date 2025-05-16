Left Menu

Government Faces Embarrassment Over Failures to Secure Quorum for Key Money Bill

In the National Assembly, the government's failure to secure required quorum led to a botched attempt to pass the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024, highlighting opposition strength and treasury's weakened presence. Despite efforts, the session was adjourned, leaving several legislative items incomplete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:23 IST
Government Faces Embarrassment Over Failures to Secure Quorum for Key Money Bill
Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb (Photo: X/ @PakinUSA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The government's inability to secure the necessary quorum in the National Assembly on Thursday resulted in a stumbling attempt to pass the crucial Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024. Opposition members from the PTI exposed the treasury's inadequate house presence, reported Dawn.

The impasse started when the motion to pass the bill, presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, was defeated by a 67-32 vote. With only 67 treasury members present—short of the 84 needed in the 336-member assembly—PTI seized the chance to disrupt proceedings.

Following a headcount by Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah, PTI orchestrated a walkout, leaving Aamir Dogar to formally note the lack of quorum. Two clauses of the bill had passed through a voice vote. In a last-ditch effort, the deputy speaker called for another headcount and paused the session, but the government failed to bring enough members back. This diminished their presence in an already embarrassing display, Dawn stated. The failure to meet the quorum caused the session to adjourn until Friday, with key legislative items, including five bills, left unfinished. The ordinance for the Income Tax Bill 2024 is nearing its constitutional expiration, necessitating passage in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025