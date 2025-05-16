Left Menu

Fujairah Sets New Record at World Taekwondo Cadet Championships

The Emirate of Fujairah has set a new record with 811 athletes participating in the 7th World Taekwondo Cadet Championships. Hosted under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, this event marks a significant increase from previous editions, highlighting exceptional organization and global Taekwondo community engagement.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Emirate of Fujairah has achieved a remarkable feat by hosting the largest-ever World Taekwondo Cadet Championships, attracting 811 athletes from 93 national associations. This achievement eclipsed the previous record of 671 participants in Sofia, Bulgaria, last year.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the five-day event was lauded for its stellar organization and enthusiastic participation from the international Taekwondo community.

Statistics highlight Fujairah's ability to exceed expectations in terms of participation and hosting, earning the event the prestigious label of a "Seven-Star Edition" for its excellence. Such success showcases the emirate's growing prowess on the global sporting stage.

