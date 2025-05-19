Crackdown on Illegal Employment in Rehovot: Three Palestinian Workers Found

In a joint operation by enforcement authorities in Israel's Central and Jerusalem regions, three illegal Palestinian workers were discovered in Rehovot, working in the kitchen of a local restaurant. This breach of employment law highlights ongoing issues with foreign workers operating without proper visas.

An official probe has been launched against the restaurant's employer, as hiring foreign nationals without regulated visas is considered a criminal offense under Israeli law. The incident underscores the government's stringent stance on immigration and employment practices.

The Population and Immigration Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to strict enforcement of immigration laws, warning that employers caught in violation will face legal action. This operation reflects broader efforts to manage illegal employment and uphold legal frameworks for foreign workers in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)