Pakistan's Heatwave Aggravates Power Outage Crisis in Rural Areas

Rural and urban parts of Lahore, Pakistan, face severe power outages amidst a debilitating heatwave. While authorities attribute the issue to electricity theft, residents accuse the power company, Lesco, of injustice. Despite efforts to curb the theft, complaints of unbearable load shedding continue, affecting daily life severely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the midst of a blistering heatwave, residents across urban and rural areas of Lahore, Pakistan, are grappling with prolonged power outages, according to Dawn. Rural regions are particularly affected, enduring six to eight-hour blackouts daily.

In response to complaints, Lesco officials blame high-loss zones, where electricity theft allegedly runs rampant. Many in these communities, who claim to pay their bills diligently, decry the load shedding as unfair and particularly harsh during extreme weather conditions.

Lesco's CEO, Ramzan Butt, defends the outages as necessary under federal policy, citing improvements in revenue. Yet, incidents of electricity theft, including a raid uncovering illegal connections, persist. Authorities continue efforts to clamp down on theft, while residents demand a fair and reliable power supply amidst the searing heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

