Jamil Ahmed Criticizes Hafiz-ur-Rahman for Legislative Inaction

Jamil Ahmed from PPPP lambasts Hafiz-ur-Rahman for inaction during his term as head of the Muslim League, criticizing his failure to use a majority advantage in addressing land rights for Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. Despite party divisions, the recent legislative success is hailed as a historic win for land ownership rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:52 IST
Jamil Ahmed Criticizes Hafiz-ur-Rahman for Legislative Inaction
Jamil Ahmed speaks on land rights and the passage of ownership legislation for PoGB. (Photo: Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

Jamil Ahmed, representing the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), has openly criticized Hafiz-ur-Rahman for his ineffective leadership while heading the Muslim League from 2015 to 2020. In an interview with WTV, Ahmed underscored Rahman's failure to leverage his two-digit majority in the Assembly to address significant issues like land rights for Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

"Hafiz-ur-Rahman squandered the majority given by the nation by creating commissions rather than taking decisive actions," Ahmed stated. He pointed out internal divisions within the Muslim League, noting that while Rahman opposed crucial land rights legislation, members like Ghulam Ahmed, Anwar, and Sanam supported and voted in favor of it, recognizing its importance.

Ahmed further lamented the Muslim League's failure to advance the bill, portraying it as a politicized opposition rather than substantive disagreement. He commended his party for fulfilling its mandate with the bill's passage, a victory he described as affirming rightful land ownership for the people of PoGB who have long fought against both colonial and post-colonial dispossession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

