Sindhi Struggle Intensifies: JSMM Appeals for Global Support

The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has made an impassioned global call to recognize and support what it terms the 'colonial occupation' of Sindh by Pakistani forces. Released through its International Secretariat, the statement appeals to the United Nations, human rights organizations, and global media to back Sindh's struggle for independence.

Dubbing Sindh a historically significant nation, JSMM traces its exploitation back to British colonization in 1843 and the 'religious deception' of Pakistan's Two-Nation Theory in 1947. It contends Sindh has faced systematic exploitation, displacement of locals, and military oppression since joining Pakistan.

The plea follows a deadly incident in Moro on May 20, 2025, where peaceful protesters were reportedly shot by disguised military personnel during a demonstration against land and water resource appropriation. JSMM accuses the Pakistani state of violent repression orchestrated to stifle Sindhi identity and rights.

The statement also underlines Sindh's natural resource exploitation and alleges demographic manipulation aimed at erasing Sindhi identity. Highlighting enforced disappearances and killings, JSMM calls for international interventions to investigate claimed atrocities by Pakistani agencies.

JSMM urgently requests the United Nations to acknowledge Sindh's independence drive, endorses the Sindhi peace movement as a legitimate anti-colonial effort, and seeks more media coverage to illuminate the issue. Chairman Shafi Burfat affirms Sindhudesh as the Sindhi homeland, stressing the historical inevitability of its independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)