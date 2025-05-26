Left Menu

Environmental Crisis and Political Tensions in Gilgit-Baltistan Spark Urgent Calls for Action

Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza highlights environmental and political concerns in Gilgit-Baltistan, advocating for integration with India. Glacial melting, driven by environmental neglect, is worsening, while controversial legislative changes fuel public fury. Dr Mirza warns of potential unrest if local demands are unmet and supports India's counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:45 IST
Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza (Photo/Radio Himalaya News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Political activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza has raised concerns about the worsening environmental and political situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, part of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Speaking on Radio Himalaya News, he emphasized the alarming rate of glacial melting due to unchecked deforestation, unregulated tourism, and inadequate waste management.

Dr Mirza criticized the lack of a national strategy to monitor glaciers, noting that neither Pakistan nor Gilgit-Baltistan has the technology to manage glacial water or monitor changes via satellite. He proposed integration with India, citing India's capabilities in addressing such environmental challenges effectively.

The recent Land Reforms Bill 2025 in Gilgit-Baltistan has further stirred controversy, with accusations of bureaucratic overreach. Civil society organizations oppose the bill, seeing it as facilitating land grabs. Dr Mirza warns of possible civil disobedience if local demands remain ignored. Moreover, he has supported India's counter-terrorism efforts, underscoring ongoing terrorist threats from PoJK.

