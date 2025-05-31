Left Menu

India and African Union Unite Against Global Terrorism

Billy Winter, Chief of the African Union Peace Committee, endorses India's anti-terrorism stance. Acknowledging shared experiences, the dialogue aims to enhance cooperation against terrorism. India showcases its resolve with Operation Sindoor against attacks, strengthening partnerships, and emphasizing collective international efforts for global safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:04 IST
Chief of Peace Committee, Security Council of the African Union, Billy Winter (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

The Chief of the African Union's Peace Committee, Billy Winter, has voiced support for India's vigilant stance against terrorism, highlighting a shared struggle faced by both India and the African Union member states. A meeting with an all-party Indian delegation allowed for an exchange of experiences and commitments aimed at curbing terrorism globally.

In discussions with the delegation, Winter emphasized India's sovereign right to respond to terrorism, highlighting India's proactive approach with a new doctrine that allows global strikes in retaliation to attacks on Indian soil. Such a stance is seen as necessary for any state afflicted by terrorism to uphold its sovereignty and security.

The African Union, under Winter's leadership, boasts several counterterrorism frameworks including the Notch Court process and the Djibouti process. These initiatives emphasize intelligence sharing and collaboration with global partners, supporting India's resolve to counter terror threats effectively. The Indian delegation, led by MP Supriya Sule, visited the African Union Headquarters to strengthen this cooperation.

India's ongoing diplomatic outreach, exemplified by Operation Sindoor, reflects its commitment to rally international support against terrorism. The operation targeted terror networks in Pakistan and enhanced defense measures post-counteractions by Pakistan, underlining India's robust military response to threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

