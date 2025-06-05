Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Challenge: Questioning Pakistan's Role in UN Committees

Former Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu questions Pakistan's authority in leading UN's Taliban Sanctions and Counter-Terrorism Committees. During a US visit, he highlighted concerns about Pakistan's military influence, contrasting it with the democratic bond shared by India and the US amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Member of all party delegation and former Indian Envoy to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During a recent visit to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Indian Ambassador, raised concerns about Pakistan's role in influential United Nations committees. Sandhu, part of an all-party delegation, questioned Pakistan's capacity to chair the UN's Taliban Sanctions Committee, expressing doubts about its authority and credibility.

Pakistan is set to lead the committee in 2025, responsible for imposing sanctions and travel bans related to Taliban activities. Sandhu also cast doubt on Pakistan's position as vice-chair of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee, emphasizing the need for accountability in these crucial roles.

Sandhu contrasted the democratic principles shared between India and the US with Pakistan's military influence over its government. He called for global democracies to monitor Pakistan's leadership, ensuring that power is exercised responsibly. Meanwhile, escalating tensions with Pakistan were highlighted by recent military confrontations, underscored by significant losses to the Pakistani military infrastructure post-Operation Sindoor.

