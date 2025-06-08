Fierce Clashes in Balochistan Escalate Tensions

In a dramatic development, four Baloch fighters have been confirmed dead following a violent confrontation with a state-backed militia in Balochistan's Barkhan district. The fierce encounter, which lasted several hours in the Koh-e-Jandar area of Rakni tehsil, saw both sides deploying heavy weaponry.

The deceased fighters are identified as Mustafa Noor from Tasp, Panjgur; Samiullah from Malai Bazaar, Turbat; Rasaan Qadir from Dansar, Awaran; and Shahzaib from Guni, Greshag. Their bodies have been transported to a local hospital. Reports from The Balochistan Post describe the opposing militia as a 'state-backed death squad,' a term used by many locals to describe pro-government groups allegedly supported by Pakistan's military intelligence.

Despite the gravity of the event, Pakistani authorities have remained silent on the confrontation. Meanwhile, the situation is compounded by another significant military operation in the Spilinji area of Mastung district. According to local sources, troops entered the region late Thursday with heavy fighting continuing into the night, resulting in casualties on both sides. The exact numbers remain undisclosed as the tension in the volatile region shows no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)