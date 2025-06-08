Tensions Rise as Canadian Journalist Faces Khalistani Protests Ahead of G7 Summit

Khalistani demonstrations have intensified pressure on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to withdraw his invitation to Indian PM Narendra Modi for the upcoming G7 Summit, reports Canadian journalist Mocha Bezirgan. Despite longstanding tensions over extremist activities, Bezirgan sees the invitation as a hopeful step toward warmer bilateral ties.

This diplomatic gesture coincides with the sensitive dates marking Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing and other historical incidents. Amid the backdrop of expected protests in Alberta, Bezirgan highlights growing electorates under the influence of extremist narratives. Khalistani movements, organized predominantly by Sikhs for Justice and World Sikh Organization, continue to pose notable challenges.

Bezirgan, known for documenting these protests, shared a recent confrontation of harassment at a Vancouver rally, expressing concerns over personal safety while reporting independently on these politically charged issues. Nevertheless, he underscores Canada's commitments to security during the summit, anticipating robust enforcement to ensure leaders' safety.