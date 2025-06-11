Modi and Carney at G7: A Turning Point for Indo-Canadian Relations?

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, his participation reflects India's increasing global clout and offers an entrée to redefine its relationship with Canada, according to political analyst Josh Udall. Udall views this meeting as an opportunity for both nations to address economic and longstanding diplomatic issues.

In an illuminating interview, Udall analyzed the political currents shaping Indo-Canadian relations, especially during Modi's potential engagement with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The meeting could help overcome the chill that defined the era of Justin Trudeau's leadership for Canada, a key moment for engaging India, now the world's fourth-largest economy, in trade discussions.

Udall noted Carney's primary focus on securing economic partnerships, unencumbered by the complex Indo-Canadian political issues such as Khalistani extremism. Canadian public awareness of these matters remains low, impacting potential cooperation on India's extradition demands. Udall stressed that Modi needs to integrate economic incentives into discussions to gain traction with Carney.

