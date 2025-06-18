Left Menu

Rising Cybersecurity Concerns in the Taiwan Strait: A Prelude to Conflict?

At a NATO Defence College Foundation conference, Japanese cybersecurity strategist Mihoko Matsubara warned about China's cyberattacks on Taiwan and the severing of undersea cables, hinting at potential future conflict in the region. Matsubara emphasized the significance of Taiwan's global semiconductor supply and the Taiwan Strait's role in international trade.

In Rome, cybersecurity experts gathered to discuss escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with Japanese strategist Mihoko Matsubara highlighting the potential for conflict. Matsubara raised alarms over recent cyberattacks originating from China and frequent severing of undersea cables in the region.

These assaults, confirmed by a March 2025 Cisco report, are believed to be state-sponsored and aim to disrupt Taiwan's critical infrastructures. The attacks bear similarities to those by the 'Volt Typhoon' group, targeting global infrastructure but sparing Japan and Taiwan so far.

Matsubara underscored the strategic importance of Taiwan, responsible for a large portion of the world's semiconductor supply. She urged European nations to acknowledge the area's geopolitical significance, especially with thousands of their nationals residing in Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

