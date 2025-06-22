Israeli Airlines Resume Operations with Strict Limitations

Tel Aviv, Israel – In a significant development, Israeli airlines will resume operations from June 23. The move comes with stringent guidelines approved by relevant authorities.

Flights departing from Israel will be restricted to 50 passengers to ensure safety and security. This limitation, as stipulated by the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, aims to accommodate the numerous Israelis abroad who need to return amidst tensions with Iran.

Those traveling out can only buy return tickets set for at least 30 days later. This strategic decision prioritizes the repatriation of citizens who left before the onset of the current conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)