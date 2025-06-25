BRICS Calls for Urgent De-escalation in Iran Conflict

The BRICS alliance has voiced its 'grave concern' over recent military actions targeting Iran, which they claim breach international law and the United Nations Charter. In a joint statement, the member countries, including India, Russia, China, Brazil, and South Africa, appealed for an urgent end to hostilities and the reinstatement of peace.

The statement highlighted the escalation of conflict following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, intensifying the Iran-Israel tension. While U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a ceasefire, BRICS stresses the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, urging involved parties to employ peaceful means to resolve their differences.

Emphasizing the importance of nuclear safety, the group condemns any attack on civilian nuclear installations in violation of international law. The statement calls for safeguarding civilian lives and infrastructure, reflecting BRICS's commitment to international peace through diplomatic and peaceful channels, in line with the United Nations Charter.

