Left Menu

BRICS Calls for Urgent De-escalation in Iran Conflict

The BRICS nations voice 'grave concern' over military actions in Iran. Urging peace, they emphasize dialogue and protection of civilians, denouncing violations of international law. They advocate for a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East and highlight the need for global diplomatic initiatives to promote lasting stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:17 IST
BRICS Calls for Urgent De-escalation in Iran Conflict
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The BRICS alliance has voiced its 'grave concern' over recent military actions targeting Iran, which they claim breach international law and the United Nations Charter. In a joint statement, the member countries, including India, Russia, China, Brazil, and South Africa, appealed for an urgent end to hostilities and the reinstatement of peace.

The statement highlighted the escalation of conflict following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, intensifying the Iran-Israel tension. While U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a ceasefire, BRICS stresses the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, urging involved parties to employ peaceful means to resolve their differences.

Emphasizing the importance of nuclear safety, the group condemns any attack on civilian nuclear installations in violation of international law. The statement calls for safeguarding civilian lives and infrastructure, reflecting BRICS's commitment to international peace through diplomatic and peaceful channels, in line with the United Nations Charter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025