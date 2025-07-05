Left Menu

PM Modi Ushers New Era in India-Trinidad and Tobago Ties

During his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, PM Narendra Modi announced the issuance of OCI cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora and welcomed the nation's engagement in sustainable initiatives. Expanding diplomatic ties, both leaders emphasized global cooperation and united for UN Security Council reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:03 IST
PM Modi Ushers New Era in India-Trinidad and Tobago Ties
PM Modi and PM Persad-Bissessar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Trinidad and Tobago has set the stage for an enhanced bilateral relationship, with significant announcements aimed at strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties. A key highlight is the issuance of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora, reflecting India's commitment to its global community.

In a move symbolizing mutual dedication to sustainable development, both nations agreed on Trinidad and Tobago's participation in initiatives like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuel Alliance. More notable actions include the exploration of a potential collaboration on India's early warning systems for disaster risk reduction.

The dialogue extended to global diplomacy, with leaders calling for comprehensive UN reforms, including expanding the Security Council. Trinidad and Tobago pledged support for India's permanent membership aspirations, while India backed Trinidad and Tobago's candidature for a non-permanent seat. Leaders emphasized peace, inclusive development, and amplified the voice of the Global South amid rising global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025