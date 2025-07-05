PM Modi Ushers New Era in India-Trinidad and Tobago Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Trinidad and Tobago has set the stage for an enhanced bilateral relationship, with significant announcements aimed at strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties. A key highlight is the issuance of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora, reflecting India's commitment to its global community.

In a move symbolizing mutual dedication to sustainable development, both nations agreed on Trinidad and Tobago's participation in initiatives like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuel Alliance. More notable actions include the exploration of a potential collaboration on India's early warning systems for disaster risk reduction.

The dialogue extended to global diplomacy, with leaders calling for comprehensive UN reforms, including expanding the Security Council. Trinidad and Tobago pledged support for India's permanent membership aspirations, while India backed Trinidad and Tobago's candidature for a non-permanent seat. Leaders emphasized peace, inclusive development, and amplified the voice of the Global South amid rising global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)