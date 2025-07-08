Devastating Flash Flood Strikes Nepal-China Border, Sweeps Away Bridge and Vehicles

A devastating flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River has wreaked havoc along the Nepal-China border, sweeping away the crucial Miteri Bridge and several vehicles stationed at a dry port, according to official reports. The torrent, resulting from heavy rainfall in China's territory, impacted the border area early Tuesday morning, damaging significant infrastructure on the Nepali side, particularly in the Timure area.

Rasuwa's Chief District Officer, Arjun Paudel, confirmed to ANI that approximately 200 vehicles at the customs port were caught in the floodwaters. With the river's swelling tide severing the bridge connection between Nepal and China, many traders find themselves stranded amidst rising concerns.

Efforts to escape the deluge are ongoing, as authorities coordinate with the Nepal Army for a search and rescue operation. Concerns linger with reports indicating the potential ensnarement of 12 Nepal Police personnel and worries that some individuals may have been swept away. As investigations continue, local authorities urge vigilance among communities residing near the Trishuli River. (ANI)