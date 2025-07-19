Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Investigation into Alleged Politicized Intelligence Against Trump in 2016 Election

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, demands a trial for the Obama administration, alleging a 'treasonous conspiracy' to influence the 2016 Presidential election. Gabbard accuses former President Obama and senior officials of manipulating intelligence to falsely implicate Russia in Trump's win and calls for Justice Department actions.

Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, has made a significant move by urging for legal action against the Obama administration. She claims they conspired to manipulate the outcome of the 2016 US Presidential election through politicized intelligence, labeling it a 'treasonous conspiracy.'

Gabbard's statement outlines her accusations against former President Barack Obama, alongside high-profile figures such as DNI James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, and FBI Director James Comey. She alleges that these officials manufactured evidence to indict Russia falsely, suggesting they used fabricated intelligence to favor Donald Trump.

Furthermore, Gabbard highlights discrepancies in intelligence assessments before and after the November 2016 election. She criticizes a revised report directed by Obama, which supposedly contradicted earlier findings about Russia's non-involvement. Gabbard now calls for the Justice Department to prosecute those involved, emphasizing the necessity for an investigation to restore faith in America's democratic system.

