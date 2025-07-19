Allegations of Judicial Collapse: BYC Criticizes Pakistani Judiciary

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has vehemently accused the Pakistani judicial system of complete failure, asserting that it now functions as a mere instrument of political oppression. Dr. Sabiha Baloch, a central figure within the BYC, delivered these allegations through a video message, condemning the proceedings involving six prominent BYC activists.

These activists, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch and others, were presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court but have faced procedural delays. Held in custody on a ten-day remand, they were reportedly denied communication with legal counsel and family, despite existing court orders for such interactions. The court extended the remand without reviewing any progress, an act BYC deems a mockery of justice.

In its statement, BYC emphasizes that these actions are symptomatic of a broader collapse in the judiciary, labeling it as an entity driven by fear or self-interest rather than justice. The group has consistently advocated for legal pathways to address enforced disappearances, urging societal stakeholders to rally against this widespread injustice before it permeates all societal sectors.

