Fukushima Revival: Indian Planners Boosting Visitation Surge

Amid strengthening relations between India and Japan, an unexpected trend has emerged: a significant rise in Indian tourism to Japan, primarily driven by increased interest in Fukushima.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, 230,000 Indian tourists visited Japan from January to September, marking a 37% increase from the previous year and surpassing forecasts for 2024. This burgeoning interest is fueled in part by the efforts of two young Indian planners residing in Fukushima, a region known for its ongoing recovery from the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

Trishit Banerjee and Swastika Harsh Jajoo, both managers of the Futaba Area Tourism Research Association, are instrumental in promoting Fukushima as a destination for educational tours. Their initiatives have attracted tourists from 24 countries who come to learn about Fukushima's transformation through its emergent industries such as bioethanol, hydrogen, and robotics.

Their mission, to showcase Fukushima globally, extends beyond just attracting tourists. In January, five students from the Nath School of Business and Technology arrived for an internship under a memorandum of understanding with FATRA, followed by another group of ten in December. Furthermore, 20 Indian school principals visited through EDTERRA, an educational tourism company.

As Fukushima continues to rebuild, cultivating industries in energy resources, robotics, and agriculture, these planners emphasize the region's potential to serve as a blueprint for future Japanese society. Their efforts advocate for a livable and thriving Fukushima on the global stage.

