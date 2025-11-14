Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court: A New Judicial Era Begins

In a landmark move signaling a new judicial era, Justice Aminuddin Khan has been appointed as the inaugural Chief Justice of Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), newly formed following the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment. This significant change in Pakistan's constitutional landscape, as reported by The Express Tribune, sees the FCC as a pivotal body reshaping judicial processes in the nation.

With the backing of a two-thirds parliamentary majority, the 27th Amendment establishes the FCC, assigning equal representation to all provinces. The President and Prime Minister have become key figures in judicial appointments. Some powers previously reserved for the Supreme Court now transition to the FCC, reflecting a fundamental redistribution of judicial authority, according to The Express Tribune.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has received new responsibilities, including managing judge transfers and altering eligibility for the FCC, reducing the requirement from seven to five years for high court judges. Furthermore, the JCP's composition now includes a technocrat and enhanced member diversity, stipulating merit-based appointments. A revised approach to exercising suo motu powers also aims to enforce judicial restraint and transparency, The Express Tribune noted. Such developments indicate a comprehensive rebalancing of Pakistan's judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)