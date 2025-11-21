China's retaliatory trade pressure backfires as DPP lawmakers rally Taiwanese support for Japan

Taiwanese lawmakers from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) representing Kaohsiung on Friday called on the public to stand with Japan by purchasing Japanese products and travelling there, amid China's escalating response to remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concerning Taiwan's security. Their appeal follows China's latest economic retaliation, from suspending Japanese seafood imports to telling Chinese citizens to avoid travelling to Japan. After Takaichi stated that any Chinese military action against Taiwan could directly endanger Japan's national survival, the comments have triggered a new wave of pressure tactics from China, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan, at a press briefing at Taiwan's Legislative Yuan, DPP lawmakers Chiu Yi-ying, Hsu Chih-chieh, Huang Jie, Li Po-yi, and Lin Chu-yin showcased Japanese apples, persimmons, and mandarins. Their message was clear: Taiwanese should buy more Japanese agricultural goods in defiance of China's coercive measures. The lawmakers framed this consumer support as symbolic solidarity at a time when Japan is facing politically motivated trade barriers imposed by China. Chiu stated that Taiwan, being Japan's closest regional partner, should extend tangible support at this sensitive moment. She urged citizens to use their NT$10,000 (US$320) government stimulus handouts for travel to Japan, encouraging airlines to introduce NT$1,000 promotional discounts. She also suggested that Taiwan's Tourism Administration coordinate with Japanese agencies to expand travel packages, while local governments and civic organisations, especially in Kaohsiung, consider offering travel subsidies.

Lin added that the current situation presents an opportunity to reinforce Taiwan-Japan economic collaboration and reduce dependence on what she described as "high-risk countries" that use economic coercion as leverage, a thinly veiled reference to China. Lin argued that diversifying partnerships is essential for Taiwan's long-term resilience, as highlighted by Focus Taiwan. Citing Japanese officials, NHK earlier reported that China notified Tokyo of a halt to marine product imports under the pretext of reviewing water-quality monitoring at Fukushima. The decision followed Takaichi's Nov. 7 warning, a statement that immediately invited China's displeasure and yet again illustrated China's readiness to weaponise trade for political purposes, as reported by Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

