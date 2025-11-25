Taiwan Counters China's Historical Claims Amid US-China Talks

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has accused China of falsifying historical World War II documents to justify its coercive tactics against the island nation. The accusation comes on the heels of a phone conversation in which Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly referenced Taiwan's 'return to China' in discussion with US President Donald Trump, according to The Taipei Times.

Following this conversation, China's Foreign Ministry restated Xi's narrative, asserting that Taiwan's unification with the mainland was resolved by wartime declarations. In a sharp response, Taiwan's MOFA declared that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is an independent and sovereign state, politically distinct from the People's Republic of China. While Trump's statement post-conversation did not address Taiwan, Taiwanese officials are currently verifying if the topic arose with Washington. MOFA spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei maintained that communication between Taipei and Washington is 'smooth and stable,' while sensitive diplomatic specifics remain undisclosed.

Hsiao further stated that MOFA is closely observing US-China discussions and is coordinating with the United States to ensure regional stability. The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) was noted for reaffirming the US's consistent stance on Taiwan, countering China's alleged intentional misrepresentation of historical documents to advance its expansionist agenda. MOFA issued a strongly worded statement denouncing China's fabricated narrative, which aims to isolate Taiwan internationally and intimidate neighboring nations like Japan. The ministry accused China of violating the UN Charter by employing threats and coercion instead of peaceful diplomacy, as noted by The Taipei Times.

Hsiao urged democratic countries to remain vigilant to China's potential misuse of legal and historical narratives to justify aggression against Taiwan. Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo emphasized that WWII-era agreements, including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Declaration, and the San Francisco Peace Treaty, do not define Taiwan's status. Taiwan committed to working alongside democracies to preserve cross-strait peace, sustain international order, and counteract China's coercive strategies, as outlined by The Taipei Times. (ANI)