Left Menu

Jaishankar to visit Israel following India-UAE strategic dialogue in Abu Dhabi

In an statement, MEA wrote, "Following his participation in Sir Bani Yas Forum, EAM will co-chair the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi today. He will thereafter pay a visit to Israel and hold bilateral consultations with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar."

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 12:09 IST
Jaishankar to visit Israel following India-UAE strategic dialogue in Abu Dhabi
EAM S Jaishankar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Israel later on Monday after holding high-level meetings with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. In a statement, the MEA said, "Following his participation in Sir Bani Yas Forum, EAM will co-chair the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi today. He will thereafter pay a visit to Israel and hold bilateral consultations with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar." Jaishankar's visit to Israel follows his participation in the 16th Sir Bani Yas Forum, held from December 12 to 14 in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi.

The annual forum serves as a high-level platform bringing together senior leaders, policymakers and global experts to discuss major regional and international issues, with a focus on peace, security and economic cooperation. Leaders from the Gulf and Arab world, along with representatives from Europe and Asia, took part in the discussions. Among the participants were Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty, Cyprus's Foreign Minister Constantinos Kompos, Montenegro Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

On Monday, Jaishankar is scheduled to co-chair the 16th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The meetings are expected to comprehensively review bilateral cooperation between India and the UAE. Following the UAE leg, the External Affairs Minister will travel to Israel for bilateral consultations with Gideon Sa'ar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025