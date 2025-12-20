Bangladesh Mourns Sharif Osman Hadi Amid Calls for Justice

The funeral prayer service for Sharif Osman Hadi drew a substantial crowd in Bangladesh, coming together to honor the Inqilab Moncho convenor. As per the family's wishes, Hadi was laid to rest beside the grave of revered national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. Mourners flocked to Manik Mia Avenue, with the procession soon filling the area in front of Parliament. Some participants adorned the national flag, while others voiced demands for justice regarding Hadi's killing.

The country observed Saturday as a state mourning day in the wake of Hadi's demise, marked by national flags at half-mast and prayers across worship venues. This followed two days of demonstrations by Inqilab Moncho supporters. Security measures saw the deployment of Bangladesh Guard Border and police personnel at strategic points, including the Parliament building, across Dhaka as reported by BDNews24.

Instruced by the Inqilab Moncho, the vigil exclusively displayed the national flag of Bangladesh. Hadi, who announced intentions to contest the Dhaka-8 seat independently in the forthcoming election, was fatally shot on December 12 while traveling in Bijoynagar, Dhaka. Witnesses reported that assailants on a motorcycle executed the attack, then fled, sources confirmed to BDNews24.

His assassination triggered protests and disorder nationwide, leading to increased security protocols. Amid rising concerns over digital content fostering unrest, the National Cyber Security Agency urged citizens to flag social media posts inciting violence. BDNews24 disclosed that the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications encouraged reporting such content via WhatsApp and email, with the National Cyber Security Agency tasked with initial assessments before alerting social media channels through the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

(With inputs from agencies.)