Cuba Mourns Loss of 32 in U.S. Operation Against Maduro

Cuba announced 32 citizens were killed in a U.S. operation in Venezuela, capturing ex-dictator Maduro. The Cuban government declared two days of mourning. Meanwhile, Trump warned of Cuba's economic downfall following the operation. Maduro will face charges in the U.S., amid criticism of his arrest as kidnapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:43 IST
Cuba mourns 32 killed in Venezuela operation (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba mourns the death of 32 of its citizens who were killed in a United States military operation targeting the former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The Cuban government declared national mourning on January 5 and 6 to honor the fallen, as funeral arrangements remain pending.

The state-run Prensa Latina confirmed that the deceased were Cuban military personnel on official missions in Venezuela, acting as requested by the Venezuelan government. They perished amid direct skirmishes or air strikes, reportedly resisting aggressively before their deaths, Al Jazeera noted.

Amidst the fallout, US President Donald Trump claimed Cuba was nearing economic collapse due to the cessation of Venezuelan oil income. His comments follow a large US-led mission in Venezuela that led to Maduro and his wife being flown to New York, facing drug charges in a US courtroom soon.

The visuals of Maduro's arrest, with images showing him blindfolded and in handcuffs, have sparked outrage in Venezuela. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez labeled the event a "kidnapping," demanding the prompt release of the couple. Local reports suggest up to 40 people may have died during what Washington described as a "large-scale strike."

While Trump praised the U.S. military's professionalism and noted no American fatalities, the arrest underscores escalating tensions, with foreign policy implications reaching beyond Venezuela to other nations such as Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, and Denmark.

