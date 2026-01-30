Taiwan to restrict six Chinese apps on campus networks over security concerns

Campus internet networks will restrict access to six Chinese applications classified as security threats by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the Ministry of Education said, according to a Taipei Times report. Taiwan's digital ministry announced last month that the apps pose information security risks, urging people to safeguard their digital security. Referring to this warning, the Ministry of Education said at a news conference that TikTok has also been fined by several countries for hosting harmful content.

The education ministry said it will prohibit the downloading, installation and use of these six applications on official devices and block access to them on campus networks, including TANet and iTaiwan hotspots at schools and ministry agencies. TANet is a free network service provided to students and teachers by the Ministry of Education. Taiwan has more than 9,000 hotspots nationwide, which are operated by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, Taipei Times reported.

The move is part of the Ministry of Education's efforts to secure campus networks under the Cyber Security Management Act and the Child and Juvenile Welfare and Rights Protection Act, Deputy Minister of Education Chu Chun-chang said. He added that the ministry has regularly safeguarded campus networks against inappropriate content since 2014. The ministry said schools should avoid using high-risk applications in teaching activities to ensure that all educational materials are suitable, as cited by the Taipei Times report. The ministry also pointed to two databases available on its media and literary education website for classroom use, one focusing on Xiaohongshu and another on short-form content.

Chu said it is important to monitor young people's mental health in education and to guide them in maintaining a healthy balance between online life and the physical world. He added that the ministry would continue cooperating with schools and parents to build a better learning and development environment for young people, as noted by the Taipei Times report. (ANI)

