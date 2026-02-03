Outrage as Gandhi Statue Stolen in Melbourne: Cultural Vandalism Strikes Again

The Indian government has strongly condemned the recent theft of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Melbourne, Australia, urging local authorities to expedite recovery efforts and capture those responsible. The statue, a gift from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, was cut from its base and stolen from the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville.

The incident has rekindled tensions within the Indian-Australian community, particularly as the statue had been vandalised shortly after its inauguration in 2021. Victoria Police have commenced an investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage and alerting scrap metal dealers to report any suspicious activity.

Community and political leaders across Victoria have publicly decried the act, citing it as a strike against multicultural inclusivity. The motive behind the theft remains unclear, but attention has turned to previous incidents linked to Khalistan-related extremism, which has targeted Indian symbols abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)