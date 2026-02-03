Left Menu

Outrage as Gandhi Statue Stolen in Melbourne: Cultural Vandalism Strikes Again

India has vehemently condemned the theft of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Melbourne, urging Australian authorities to act swiftly. The statue, previously vandalised, was stolen from the Australian Indian Community Centre, sparking renewed concerns among the Indian-Australian community and prompting an investigation by Victoria Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:46 IST
Outrage as Gandhi Statue Stolen in Melbourne: Cultural Vandalism Strikes Again
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/Youtube @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has strongly condemned the recent theft of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Melbourne, Australia, urging local authorities to expedite recovery efforts and capture those responsible. The statue, a gift from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, was cut from its base and stolen from the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville.

The incident has rekindled tensions within the Indian-Australian community, particularly as the statue had been vandalised shortly after its inauguration in 2021. Victoria Police have commenced an investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage and alerting scrap metal dealers to report any suspicious activity.

Community and political leaders across Victoria have publicly decried the act, citing it as a strike against multicultural inclusivity. The motive behind the theft remains unclear, but attention has turned to previous incidents linked to Khalistan-related extremism, which has targeted Indian symbols abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026