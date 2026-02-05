Left Menu

Air India Fuel Switch Saga: UK, Indian Regulators Probe Boeing 787 Safety Concerns

The UK Civil Aviation Authority seeks clarification from Air India after a Boeing 787 flew from London amid fuel switch concerns. The aircraft was grounded in India, triggering an investigation into the entire fleet. Safety checks are being expedited as similar incidents were previously recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:45 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Air India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has sought answers from Air India regarding a troubling fuel switch issue on a Boeing Dreamliner that flew from London and was grounded upon arrival in India for checks.

In a letter dated February 3, the UK body signaled potential regulatory action if no complete response is provided within a week. The airline is conducting inspections across its Boeing 787 series following concerns raised by pilots of a potential defect earlier this week.

Air India confirmed the situation, stating a pilot had flagged the issue and emphasized that passenger safety remains paramount. The Federation of Indian Pilots has called for an urgent investigation into the repetitive electrical faults reported in Boeing 787 planes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

